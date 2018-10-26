Music playlist creates easy techniques for CPR

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - When someone’s heart stops, experts say that’s your time to help.
Medical professionals say performing CPR on someone who’s unresponsive can double or triple their chances of survival during cardiac arrest. But did you know music can play a big role in saving someone’s life?
Gilliland has been a CPR educator for 10 years at Piedmont Columbus Regional. She walked through situations where you may need to perform CPR on a person. First, you need to check if the person is responsive.
Gilliland says if the person is unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse, call 911 and start performing chest compressions.
"We want to do 100 compressions every minute,” says Gilliland. Gilliland says using the heel of your hands and locked elbows, perform 30 chest compressions to the center of the chest and two breaths, repeating until help arrives.
"Many of my students will say a hundred compressions a minute, ‘what does that look like or what does that sound like?’ And I say, ‘well, I have a song for you’,” as Gilliland starts to sing the tune of “Another One Bites The Dust,” by Queen.
Gilliland is right. Keeping the beat of a song is a medically backed way of performing correct CPR techniques.
Recently, music streaming app, Spotify, partnered with Hands Only CPR, creating a playlist titled “Songs to do CPR to," which lists songs that keep the correct beat for the rhythm of CPR compressions. , Robert Funderburk, CPR educator at Trinity EMS Academy, also suggested a song which some might call the “pulse” of the playlist; “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.
