A few showers and cool 40s overnight

Winds will start to die down after sunset this evening and will shift to the west as a weak cold front moves through, a few isolated showers can develop as the front moves through.
Temperatures will drop early Monday morning as skies clear out, lows will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Another very pleasant day is in store for Monday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. A few more clouds will move in Tuesday with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for Halloween with temperatures in the 70s, rain showers will likely develop late Wednesday night and will be scattered at best.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday for the potential of strong/severe storms as a cold front moves through. The timing of the system is still uncertain but models indicate the front moving through early Thursday morning. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated, low-end tornado threat is also possible with this weather setup. Check back for updates on the latest forecast.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.