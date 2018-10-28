Drop-off options available if you missed National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a big success.
They said all the prescription drugs turned in will be weighed and then burned at the incinerator on Triana Boulevard.
Anyone who missed it can still turn in prescription drugs they want to get rid of. There is a take back safe in the lobby at 715a Wheeler Avenue that can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The Huntsville and Madison police departments also have take back safes in their lobbies.
