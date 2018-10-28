Cool start, but nice warm up this afternoon

Clear skies overnight helped temperatures to effectively cool down overnight. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s this morning. The clear skies will also make way for plenty of sunshine today. After a cool morning, temperatures will rebound into the 70s this afternoon. It will be another cool start to the day on Monday. Have your jackets ready as you head out the door because temperatures will be in the 40s once again. Highs will reach the upper 60s with sunny skies. Tuesday will feature much of the same, but warmer during the afternoon.
Halloween will begin calm, but a cold front Halloween night into Thursday will bring wet weather back to the area. Western counties will receive the action first. The bulk of the rainfall is expected overnight into Thursday morning. The storms that are possible Thursday could be strong, and we are watching for potential to turn severe. By later Thursday evening, most of the area should be back dry.
After the cold front, cooler air will filter in. Expect much cooler weather for the end of the week.
