Cool start, but nice warm up this afternoon

Clear skies overnight helped temperatures to effectively cool down overnight. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s this morning. The clear skies will also make way for plenty of sunshine today. After a cool morning, temperatures will rebound into the 70s this afternoon. It will be another cool start to the day on Monday. Have your jackets ready as you head out the door because temperatures will be in the 40s once again. Highs will reach the upper 60s with sunny skies. Tuesday will feature much of the same, but warmer during the afternoon.