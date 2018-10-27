Lacey’s Spring man dies after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle

LACEY’S SPRING, AL (WAFF) - A Lacey’s Spring man has died days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.
Alabama State Troopers say on Tuesday, 34-year-old Troy Dewayne Aldridge was struck by a 2002 Toyota pickup. It happened as he was crossing U.S. 231 near Lipscomb Circle in Lacey’s Spring.
Aldridge was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he died on Friday.
Troopers say the driver was not injured and did remain on scene.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.