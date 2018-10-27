Huntsville capital murder suspect’s 2nd escape attempt foiled

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man charged in a March 2017 capital murder case could face new charges after his second escape attempt was foiled.
Madison County sheriff’s officials say Keon Jackson tried to escape overnight. When they searched his cell, officers found he had tampered with the security devices and had other items to help in an escape.
His first escape attempt was in May.
Jackson is charged in the murder of Casey Moore. He’s accused of shooting Moore then setting the home on fire.
Jail records show he is charged with capital murder, robbery and arson. He also has second-degree escape charges for the incident in May.
