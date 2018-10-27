Former England manager Glenn Hoddle 'seriously ill'

FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017 file photo, former Tottenham player and manager Glen Hoddle walks on the pitch during the last match to be played at the ground at White Hart Lane stadium in London. Former England manager and soccer great Glenn Hoddle fell "seriously ill" on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 while preparing for a stint as a TV soccer pundit and was taken to the hospital. "Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," presenter Jake Humphrey said. "Every one of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) (Frank Augstein)