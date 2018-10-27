Cool Saturday, much warmer tomorrow

We jump start the weekend cool this Saturday morning. A few isolated showers are still in the area. A passing shower or drizzle is not out of the question this morning, but most of the Tennessee Valley will remain dry. Cloud cover will gradually shrink this afternoon. Highs will be near 60 today. A cool Sunday morning will transition into a mild afternoon as temperatures will recover into the low 70s by peak heating hours. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow.
The first half of the work week will begin calm. A cold front will produce showers late Wednesday night into Thursday, so trick-or-treaters are advised to get their goodies a little early. Unsettled weather could produce a few storms, some that could be strong to severe Thursday. After Thursday’s wet weather, conditions will return quiet. Highs will be near 60 degrees for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.