Clear and cool tonight with 70s returning Sunday

Skies will clear out quickly this evening with cool overnight temperatures falling into the middle 40s.
Warmer air will return on Sunday with help from southwesterly winds and abundant sunshine, highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. A cool start to the work week is expected with Monday morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Monday will be a touch cooler behind a weak cold front with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun.
Upper 70s return for Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing cloud cover late Tuesday evening. Halloween forecast looks ok for now but there are increasing chances of seeing some rain showers during trick-or treating hours.
We continue to monitor the threat of strong storms arriving with a cold front on Thursday, check back for the latest updates.
