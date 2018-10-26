Study: Online attacks on Jews ramp up before Election Day

The New York City-based ADL has commissioned other studies of online hate, including a report in May that estimated about 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. An earlier report from the group said anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. previous year had reached the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.