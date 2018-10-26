Special look at HPD’s bomb squad keeping north AL safe

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been breaking news across the country- an arrest in series of pipe bombs mailed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.
It's been one of the biggest stories in the nation this week.
Here in north Alabama, there are experts in place to handle those kinds of emergencies.
The Huntsville Police Department’s bomb squad will answer the call, equipped with their $250,000 bomb disposal robot and other important gear.
"The arm is pretty robust on this particular model. It's made of aircraft aluminum. It has cameras in different positions, all over the front and the back that rotate. They do low light and even night vision," one of the bomb techs explained.
The team has been following the story of the mail bombs this week.
"When it's not happening here, we try to learn as much as we can in case something like that does happen here, so we can be prepared. We take all of the information the media has, plus some special technician bulletins that are sent specifically to us just so we're prepared," said Jason Clarke, HPD Investigator and bomb technician.
Every bomb tech in the country goes through the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal. The facility is home to a sprawling 455-acre campus complete with classrooms, explosive ranges, and mock villages. New bomb technicians spend six weeks learning about electricity, fuses, and improvised explosives.
"We are prepared. We train every week for situations like this. We take things out of the media and actually build those devices ourselves and train on them, that way we're prepared if something like that were to make it's way to Huntsville," Clarke added.
It's a job they love.
"You get to think outside the box. It's not just black and white. You have to be think quickly, think on your feet and be prepared for bad things to happen," Clarke stated.
HPD’s bomb squad covers ten different counties, serving the northern district of Alabama. They are one the largest in the state and they can respond to two calls at the same time if needed.
“Our equipment is pretty universal- our robots, our containment vessels, x-ray systems. A squad could come here and use our equipment and it would be the same equipment as what they’re using. What they have in New York is what we have here in Huntsville,” Clarke said.
