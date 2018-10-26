Soggy start to your Friday, Rain tapers off by the afternoon/evening

You’ll need a sweatshirt Saturday if you’re heading to the Magic City Classic or Trash Pandas logo reveal. Temperatures will stay cool into the low 60s on Saturday, with a chance at isolated showers during the middle of the day across the Tennessee Valley. Sunday does look warm as temperatures will be into the low 70s. Still have to keep an eye on a cold front which could bring rain late in the day. An look at Halloween shows a mix of sunshine and clouds. It does look mild, with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s!