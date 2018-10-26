Soggy start to your Friday, Rain tapers off by the afternoon/evening

Happy Friday! You’re going to need your umbrella today as light rain continue across the Valley this morning. The heaviest has moved through overnight, but we will still see scattered showers today.
It will be a soggy day out there today with scattered showers and storms continuing into the early afternoon. The rain and overcast skies will keep things cool too. High temperatures this afternoon will only ascend into the upper 50s, but some spots could reach the low 60s. Wind today won’t be as strong as it was yesterday or overnight and should turn to the northwest later today.
You’ll need a sweatshirt Saturday if you’re heading to the Magic City Classic or Trash Pandas logo reveal. Temperatures will stay cool into the low 60s on Saturday, with a chance at isolated showers during the middle of the day across the Tennessee Valley. Sunday does look warm as temperatures will be into the low 70s. Still have to keep an eye on a cold front which could bring rain late in the day. An look at Halloween shows a mix of sunshine and clouds. It does look mild, with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s!
We are putting the FIRST ALERT out for next Thursday, November 1. A cold front looks to come through bringing the chance for storms, some of which could be strong or severe. Still far out, but something we will have to watch going forward.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
