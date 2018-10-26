Senior citizens attend health fair in Jackson county

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - Some senior citizens in Jackson County took the opportunity today to learn more about their health at the annual Senior Health Fair.
Getting older can mean you're a little slower in your step but senior center officials are hoping with a little extra information you'll live a longer life."
For more than 25 years the Senior Center has been hosting the Senior Health Fair. This year more than 70 seasoned citizens checked out what there was to offer.
The event brings together many different organizations specifically for seniors such as hospice care, cancer prevention, hearing loss, crime prevention, and medical health such as flu shots.
For many of these seniors it gives them a chance to get out of the house and socialize, but at the same time gets vital information to them that may make a difference in the quality of their life.
“My husband has Parkinson’s. He’s sitting out in the car now because he can’t get in so sometimes with this type of thing I can learn more information and hopefully help because I’m a full time caregiver,” said Wilma Short who attended this year’s health fair.
The next seniors event scheduled is the Senior Expo.
