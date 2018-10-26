Ryanair seeks to deflect criticism of racist incident

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, a Ryanair jetplane parks at the airport in Weeze, Germany. Ryanair has sought to deflect criticism Friday, Oct. 26 about its handling of a racially charged dispute on one of its flights by releasing letters showing that it swiftly apologized to the victim and referred the matter to police. The move comes as the man who directed racial slurs at a fellow passenger denied being a racist and apologized to the woman he berated on a flight from Barcelona to London's Stansted Airport. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file) (Martin Meissner)