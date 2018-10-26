Ohio murder suspect caught in Huntsville after almost 2 years on the run

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man wanted in an Ohio murder case was captured in Huntsville on Thursday.
Chaz Deviner Jackson, 23, is being held in the Madison County Jail for extradition to Allen County, Ohio. Police in Lima, Ohio confirm he is being charged with murder in a fatal shooting from Nov. 21, 2016.
Detective Steve Stechschulte of Lima said Jackson was identified as a suspect shortly after the crime. They have been looking for him ever since.
Stechschulte said they had information that Jackson fled to Huntsville shortly after the shooting, but he had fled to other areas after that. Police could not say how long he has been back in Huntsville.
Jackson was tracked down by U.S. marshals with the help of Huntsville police.
Police said Jackson has been indicted on a murder charge. The victim’s name is Ryan Vanbuskirk.
