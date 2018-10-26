Missouri researchers create virus-resistant pigs

COLUMBIA, MO (WAFF) - University of Missouri researchers have created a litter of pigs that are resistant to a deadly porcine virus.
The researchers joined teams at Kansas State University and Genus plc to alter the DNA of the pigs in embryo, successfully making the pigs resistant to Transmissible Gastroenteritis Virus (TGEV). The disease is nearly 100 percent fatal for young piglets and can significantly impact the profitability of older swine.
A 1994 simulation of a “moderate” TGEV outbreak on a pig herd in Australia found the herd’s profitability could be reduced by up to 70 percent.
MU researcher Randall Prather said the breakthrough was a matter of identifying the molecules that attract the virus, and removing them.
“There’s about three billion letters in the pig genome. We changed a handful of them, and all of a sudden the virus doesn’t recognize the pig cell anymore," he said.
Prather said virus-resistant pigs could have global impacts.
“You can’t be sustainable if these animals aren’t going to produce they way they’re supposed to. I think if we don’t incorporate some of these things those diseases are a threat to our food security,” he said.
The discovery builds off similar work in 2015, where MU researchers created pigs resistant to the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome or PRRS.
The researchers were unable to find the genetic answer to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus, but Prather said the positive trend could have real impacts at home.
“One of your barns breaks with PRRS, you sit around the kitchen table at night and all of a sudden there’s stress between you and your wife probably. You’re wondering if you are going to pay the bills. You’re wondering if I can send the kids to college. You’re wondering if you are going to go bankrupt and out of business. We have a solution to prevent these things," he said.
Prather said there are still governmental hurdles before the genetically altered pigs become a public commodity, but he said he is confident similar research will result in larger breakthroughs in the future.
