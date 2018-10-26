Marshall County Commission concerns with sheriff’s office spending include overtime, toilet paper

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission is concerned about overspending in the sheriff’s budget, everything from overtime pay to toilet paper.
Last month they got $22,000 worth of toilet paper.
Sheriff’s officials say it was a mistake and they’re trying to return it but it may not be that easy.
The vendor says they will take back the excessive amount of the ten thousand dollar order of garbage bags but the toilet paper is a different problem.
They say it was a special order that they do not sell to any other customer but that they are working with the sheriff’s office for a resolution.
The commission expressed concerns with the Sheriff's budget in their Wednesday meeting.
Also, they point out the Sheriff is $19,000 over in his overtime budget just for the month of October.
Commission officials say that’s 20 percent of the entire year’s overtime budget just in one month.
The incoming sheriff says that is concerning.
“It will leave us with a small amount of overtime to do between January and the next fiscal year beginning of October 2019 so it’s very concerning. I think this time last year they used around six thousand dollars of overtime,” said incoming Sheriff Phil Sims.
Sheriff's officials say they are down 12 jailers, there are no applications to consider for hiring any jailers, and so they're having to use regular deputies to handle duties in the jail.
They also note that the commission hasn’t considered their request for increases in pay and failed to act on a request for a pay study just last month.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson would not comment except to say the commission is sending a letter to the sheriff asking the overtime issue be explained.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.