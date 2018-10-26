Limestone County man indicted for murder of wife & sex abuse of child

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An Ardmore man has been indicted in two separate cases, accused of killing of wife and sexually abusing a child.
Thomas Edward Green, 30, was arrested Friday morning following the grand jury indictments. The murder charge stems from a January homicide in Athens, and the alleged sex abuse of a three-year old girl in April in another location in Limestone County.
On January 25, Athens Police officers responded to a shooting on Levert Avenue, where a woman was found dead in the residence. Green allegedly admitted to shooting the woman, but claimed it was an accident. According to police, Cheryl Holt, Green’s wife, was shot in the chest.
After an investigation, the case was presented to a grand jury last week. That grand jury indicted Green on the murder charge.
On April 11, Department of Human Resources reported a sex abuse complaint against Green to Limestone County Sheriff's investigators. The original complaint accused Green of inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old child. Green was interviewed about the complaint and after a thorough investigation, that case was also presented to the grand jury last week.
Green was indicted on that charge as well.
"He has not had any contact with the child since the allegations came to light," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
Green faces charges of Murder and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $55,000 bond.
