Light scattered rain and cool weather to wrap up the work week

The first half of the new work week will be picture perfect. Fall-like weather is expected with cool mornings and fair and mild afternoons. The Trick-or-Treating forecast is in good shape for Wednesday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees during the afternoon, and the sky will be partly cloudy. The next shot for showers and storms comes next Thursday. A cold front is likely to ignite wet weather pair with some storms that could become strong. Things get back to normal next weekend with quiet conditions.