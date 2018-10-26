Light scattered rain and cool weather to wrap up the work week

Light and scattered rain and drizzle will provide soggy conditions for a few cities today, but rain coverage will continue to fizzle out going later into the second half of the day. Cloudy, cool, and dreary conditions will stick around to wrap up the work week. A low to the north is also helping to filter in cooler air from the northwest into the Valley. Highs will peak near 60 degrees.
The weekend will provide much calmer weather. Saturday will be cool with mostly cloudy skies, but expect breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. More sunshine is in store for Sunday, and the weekend will conclude with a mild afternoon. Both days could have a few showers sneak in, but will be mostly dry.
The first half of the new work week will be picture perfect. Fall-like weather is expected with cool mornings and fair and mild afternoons. The Trick-or-Treating forecast is in good shape for Wednesday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees during the afternoon, and the sky will be partly cloudy. The next shot for showers and storms comes next Thursday. A cold front is likely to ignite wet weather pair with some storms that could become strong. Things get back to normal next weekend with quiet conditions.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.