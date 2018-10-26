Industry leaders, students honored at Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - More than 1,000 people showed up for the 30th annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium Thursday night.
The National Space Club - Huntsville recognized industry leaders for their accomplishments across the spectrum, ranging from students (Rising Star Award for the Fort Payne Gigawatts robotics team) to teachers (Lori Nelson of Chaffee Elementary School won educator of the year) to those in the industry who work to bridge space and the community they live in (Steve Cook of Dynetics).
The National Space Club - Huntsville also endowed STEM scholarships to area college students.
The symposium’s main speaker was Mike Griffin, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.
