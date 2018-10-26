Gov. Ivey awards nearly $17.8M to improve AL communities

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - On Friday, Gov Kay Ivey awarded almost $17.8 million in Community Development Block Grants to improve 54 Alabama towns, cities and counties.
The 55 grants will support a number of community improvement projects, including water and sewer extensions and rehabilitation, street and drainage improvements, housing rehabilitation and community centers.
“The beginning of a better Alabama starts today for many residents who are without clean water to drink or safe roads to drive or suitable housing in which to live,” Ivey said in a news release “I am pleased to award these grants to support vital community improvement projects, and I commend the dedicated local officials who sought these grants with the intent to make their communities better places to live.”
Community Development Block Grants are awarded annually through a competitive process in four main categories including small city, large city, counties and community enhancements. Other categories in this round include Black Belt and planning grants. Award determinations are based on the number of low and moderate-income families affected, urgency of the need and project cost efficiency.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“As a former mayor whose city has been a recipient of CDBG awards, I can attest to how important this program is to our towns, cities and counties and the difference these grants can make in a community,” said ADECA director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA is pleased to join Governor Ivey in the partnerships that it takes to make these grants come to fruition.”
Those awarded grants, grant amounts and projects are:
Small City Fund (municipalities with populations of 3,000 or less)
- Beatrice - $350,000 for street improvements
- Camden - $350,000 for water and sewer improvements
- Carrollton - $350,000 for sewer improvements
- Cherokee - $314,000 for street and drainage improvements
- Detroit - $350,000 for water improvements
- Falkville - $350,000 for sewer improvements
- Luverne - $350,000 for water and street improvements
- Millry - $350,000 for water improvements
- New Hope - $350,000 for sewer and street improvements
- Oak Grove - $200,000 for sewer improvements
- Parrish - $350,000 for street and drainage improvements
- Pisgah - $314,900 for water improvements
- Rutledge - $350,000 for street improvements
- Samson – $350,000 for sewer, water and street improvements
- Sumiton - $350,000 for sewer improvements
- Toxey - $350,000 for street improvements
- Woodville - $350,000 for street and drainage improvements
- Vredenburgh - $350,000 for street improvements
Large City Fund (municipalities with populations of 3,001 or more)
- Andalusia - $280,000 for street improvements
- Demopolis - $450,000 for sewer improvements
- Elba - $450,000 for downtown revitalization
- Eufaula - $450,000 for housing rehabilitation
- Haleyville - $450,000 for sewer, water, drainage and street improvements
- Hamilton - $450,000 for sewer, water, street and drainage improvements
- Jacksonville - $429,713 for sewer improvements
- LaFayette - $450,000 for water improvements
- Piedmont - $450,000 for sewer improvements
- Roanoke - $359,487 for street improvements
- Talladega - $450,000 for sewer improvements
- Tuskegee - $450,000 for water and street improvements, and demolition and revitalization
County Fund (applies to 65 Alabama counties with Mobile and Jefferson counties receiving CDBG funds directly from HUD)
- Baldwin County - $350,000 for water improvements near the Lillian community.
- Hale County - $350,000 for water improvements in the Akron area.
- Madison County - $300,000 for water improvements east of Huntsville.
- Marshall County - $350,000 for street improvements on several county roads.
- Monroe County - $350,000 for water improvements west of Frisco City.
- Montgomery County - $350,000 for housing rehabilitation in Eastwood Villa.
- Sumter County - $350,000 for water improvements north of Cuba.
- Washington County - $350,000 for water improvement in the Fruitdale area.
Community Enhancement Fund (municipalities of all sizes and 65 Alabama counties for projects addressing quality of life issues)
- Akron - $250,000 for sewer improvements
- Autaugaville - $250,000 for a new senior center
- Barbour County – $250,000 for a new fire station in the Texasville community
- Billingsley - $250,000 for town park improvements
- Blountsville - $250,000 for sewer and street improvements
- Blue Springs - $185,000 for water improvements
- Butler County - $250,000 for courthouse renovations/handicapped accessibility
- Cottonwood - $250,000 for street improvements
- Dozier - $247,510 for demolition and clearance
- Enterprise - $250,000 for demolition and clearance
- Lauderdale County - $202,569 for a new senior center in the Greenhill community
- Lisman - $182,771 for street improvements
- Midway - $250,000 to convert a school into a community center
- River Falls - $250,000 for street improvements
Black Belt Fund (municipalities and counties within a 12-county Black Belt region)
- Selma - $450,000 for drainage improvements
Planning Fund (awarded to guide municipalities in orderly growth, revitalization or development)
- Piedmont - $40,000
- Skyline - $35,000
