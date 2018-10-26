Drizzly Friday night with a decent weekend ahead

Overcast skies and pockets of drizzle will linger through the rest of your Friday evening. Skies stay cloudy overnight with cool lows falling into the middle 40s.
Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with a chance of a pop up shower. Temperatures will stay well below average with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer and more seasonal air returns to the Tennessee Valley for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out.
Next week will start off quite comfortable with highs in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. Expect abundant sunshine. Halloween will be warm with highs in the lower 70s and excellent trick-or-treating weather in the evening.
The First Alert is out for Thursday as we are monitoring the threat of possible strong/severe storms. Check back for updates.
