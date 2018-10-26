Scottsboro to have its first Cemetery Stroll this weekend

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The city of Scottsboro will have their first ever Cemetery Stroll where the dead will come back to life to tell their story.
The Cemetery Stroll will include real life actors, some of which are actual descendants of the people in history.
It’s quiet now, but 15 people in the Cedar Hill Cemetery on Sunday will come back to life to tell their story. The Jackson County Historical Association is teaming up with Northeast Alabama Community College for the event.
People will come to the cemetery Sunday and walk from grave to grave hearing stories from people significant in Scottsboro’s history. Some include a former sheriff, a civil rights educator, a former congressman, as well as a soldier from World War II. There’s even someone buried they have no idea his identify. He’s simply known as the unknown man.
“About four or five years ago the FBI came into town and exhumed this man to test his DNA because they thought he was on their ten most wanted list and they decided that’s not who he was and they put him back," said event organizer Annette Bradford.
The Cemetery Stroll will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
