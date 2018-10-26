Arrest made in robbery, brutal beating of Madison bartender

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - There are new developments in a vicious robbery in Madison that left a bartender bloodied and battered.
On Friday, after months of investigating, police announced that an arrest has been made in the case.
Tanglia Lanford has been recovering from a multitude of injuries she suffered at the hands of two violent attackers.
Lanford, a manager and bartender at Wild Bill's Sports Bar and Grill on Madison Boulevard, was closing up around 2 a.m. on July 15 when she as jumped by the suspects.
"They pepper sprayed me, started beating me, tried to get zip ties on my feet and my arms. I thought they were going to kill me. They nearly choked me unconscious.I thought I was dying, I really did," she said.
The two men who attacked her had hoods up and their faces covered. They pepper sprayed her, beat her and tied her up and then stole money from the register and took off. She eventually able to make her way to a nearby hotel for help.
"I had to have facial surgery, they broke my nose and crushed one of my sinuses," she added. "I couldn't see because I had blood from head to toe but it finally went silent so I got up and ran out the door."
Information about an arrest in the case was sent out on Friday. Kristopher Bryan Braden Hurst, of Seymour, Tennessee, is charged with robbery and assault. His mug shot was not available.
Madison Police say an additional arrest is expected very soon.
“I’m thrilled,” Lanford said about the break in the investigation. “I want people to see who these guys were that nearly beat me to death.”
