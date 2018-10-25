What stopped Tommy Tuberville from running for AL governor

“The problem I had was there was no communication from the Athletic Director to me. We had an interim president named William Walker. He had no clue, he didn’t know whether the football was stuffed or pumped…he was trying to make a name for himself. And of course Auburn’s been known for doing stuff behind the scenes. I was gone, I was history…they had already hired [Bobby Petrino]…people said no no no, we’re not going to do it this way at Auburn. The people of Auburn rallied around it…and I had my say so, and we had another good 6,7 years after that.”