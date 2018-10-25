Rainsville bridge replacement to begin

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that contractor Miller and Miller will begin work next week to replace the one-lane bridge over Town Creek on Chavies Road in Rainsville with a two-lane bridge.
The contractor will start installing signs for the work beginning Monday, Oct. 29. Once all signs are in place, the road will be shut down near the bridge.
Through traffic will be detoured to Fortner Road to Old Highway 35 to Alabama 35 back to Chavies Road.
The detour will remain in place for about one year while the old bridge is demolished and the new bridge is constructed.
The $1,804,468 project is funded through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, which provides 80 percent funding for eligible costs on local projects applied for by local sponsors such as cities or counties.
This project is sponsored by the City of Rainsville.
It’s anticipated that by early 2019, the last of the ATRIP projects will have been let to bid. When the program wraps up, it will have provided $1 billion toward more than 1,000 local projects, including 379 bridge replacement projects, across Alabama’s 67 counties.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.