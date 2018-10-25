Rain showers continue overnight into Friday

Light to moderate rain showers will become more widespread as we head through the rest of your Thursday evening. Some thunder is also possible.
The heaviest rain will arrive overnight into early Friday morning, lows will be near 50 degrees. Cloudy skies will linger for Friday with off and on scattered rain showers. Highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees. The weekend looks OK for now with highs in the low to middle 60s and some passing cloud cover. Saturday will be mostly dry with a few isolated rain showers possible on Sunday.
Next week will start off dry with cool highs in the lower to middle 60s. Trick-or-treating forecast looks good for now with cool and dry weather expected. Next Thursday is something we will be keeping a close eye on. Rain showers and storms are likely and we will continue to monitor the threat of any potential severe weather. Check back for updates.
