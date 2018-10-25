Rain moves in this afternoon; Soggy end to the workweek

The rain does look to stay persistent through the early Friday, but it should start to taper off as we head into the afternoon and evening. However, it does look to stay cool with temperatures into the upper 50s for most. I think we’ll be dry for the football games Friday night, but there could be a lingering sprinkle or shower. Another round of rain is expected with a cold front that will come through late Saturday night, and another one that comes through during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. An early look at Halloween shows a mix of sunshine and clouds. It does look mild, with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s!