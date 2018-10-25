Rain moves in this afternoon; Soggy end to the workweek

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A much milder start to the day out there today as with cloud cover moved in overnight last night. Temperatures are in to the upper 40s and low 50s which is just about normal.
However, don’t expect this mild air to continue all day. We’re expecting a steady stream of cloud cover through the morning today and that will inhibit our chances at warming up throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures today should only climb toward 60-degrees, with some spots just above or below. It will be a breezy day as well with wind from the southeast.
Gusts could be from 15 to 25 mph. By this afternoon you’ll need your umbrella as rain moves in for the evening commute.
Showers will continue throughout the evening and overnight tonight into early parts of Friday.
The rain does look to stay persistent through the early Friday, but it should start to taper off as we head into the afternoon and evening.
However, it does look to stay cool with temperatures into the upper 50s for most. I think we’ll be dry for the football games Friday night, but there could be a lingering sprinkle or shower.
Another round of rain is expected with a cold front that will come through late Saturday night, and another one that comes through during the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
An early look at Halloween shows a mix of sunshine and clouds. It does look mild, with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s!
