NASA chief stresses importance of space development for national security

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - From a new lunar outpost to establishing the new Space Force, a lot of big topics were hashed out in Huntsville this week.
A lot of great minds gathered to discuss major advancements in space and what’s next for our country.
Our nation is taking space technology and exploration to whole new levels and key players in the game came to the Rocket City to talk about all of it.
The annual Wernher Von Braun Symposium was held at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, culminating in discussions Friday on national space policy and space defense technology.
The focus of this year’s event was “Galvanizing U.S. Leadership in Space.” It was hosted by the American Astronautical Society in conjunction with UAH and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.
“We’re lucky enough to bring in leadership from all aspects of the space community- commercial, government, academia, students, everything, to talk about what’s next in space. What’s coming? What are our challenges? What do we need to address to make these things happen,” said Jim Way, Executive Director of the American Astronautical Society.
NASA’s top administrator, Jim Bridenstine, made his rounds in North Alabama on Thursday, making a stop at the symposium.
He toured United Launch Alliance’s facility in Decatur and then spoke during a luncheon at UAH, addressing a huge crowd.
Bridenstine says it’s vital the US retain its leadership in space to combat global threats.
“Space is necessary for our way of life in a way that we are dependent that most people do not recognize. You know who does recognize it? Potential adversaries of our country and they are calling space the American Achilles heel. I want to be clear-they are saying that. They know it’s an existential threat to us if they can disrupt space. We have to make sure that we’re protected and that we’re safe in space,” he explained.
The symposium drew people from all over the world to Huntsville from industry, academia, defense and government.
Stephen Kitay, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, talked about establishing the U.S. Space Command and Space Development Agency, focused on bold breakthroughs with rapid prototyping.
He says the U.S.'s space vision is focused on global surveillance, stressing ambitious space reform initiatives with a focus on national defense.
NASA also outlined what's next for Gateway- a moon-orbiting space station they're working on.
“This is about US leadership in space and returning humans to the moon and traveling further and beyond. The Gateway is going to develop the technologies and continue to learn what it takes to live and work in space as we go further into space,” added Joseph Pelfrey, Deputy Manager for NASA MSFC’s Human Exploration Development and Operations Office.
The symposium’s last event on Thursday was a black tie dinner at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center with Mike Griffin keynoting. He’s the DOD’s chief technologist. The symposium ends with a tour of ULA’s Rocket Production facility in Decatur on Friday.
“NASA does science, discovery, exploration, development. We don’t do national security. We don’t do defense. But to the extent that we have hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets in space and we’re the only agency that has human lives at stake in space. We believe, I believe, that it’s necessary and proper for us to protect space,” Bridenstine stated.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.