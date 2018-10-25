MidCity Huntsville one step closer with groundbreaking

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - You’ll never be able to say there’s nothing to do in Huntsville again. At least that’s what city leaders and developers hope with the groundbreaking of the the MidCity Huntsville development Thursday afternoon.
The site promises food, shopping, entertainment and so much more.
“It’s going to be a great project as it will amplify the quality of life, really. We have so many young professionals here, but it’s hard to keep them here. This will have more entertainment and keep people from leaving the city every weekend. We’ll have events at the amphitheater and performing center or here at the camp. It’s going to be exciting,” said Nadia Niakossary.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Councilman Will Culver and developer officials broke ground on the first phase of this multi-phase project. This sets things in place for 220 square feet of retail space.
Some companies have already been announced like Dave & Buster’s and High Point Climbing an Fitness,both slated to open in 2019. Topgolf opened December 2017.
By the time everything is done, officials believe this will be a premiere corridor for new business.
“I think its been really important because the crime rate has gone down. Plus, it is really going to create more opportunities for this side of Huntsville. All of the shopping centers are going to start thriving because new retailers are going to start coming into the region here, and so they’re going to come elsewhere as well," said Niakossary.
The full project is expected to be completed by 2023.
