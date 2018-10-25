Jackson County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two people have been charged in Jackson County after two dogs were found severely malnourished.
Joseph Fisher and Helena Moses of Bryant have both been charged with animal cruelty.
Sheriff’s officials say it’s certainly one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’ve seen in recent years.
Two dogs were taken from a home in Bryant on Wednesday. One of them is this small dog but the second dog was taken for a foster care after it was determined it was so near death that it would need to be fed small amounts throughout the day.
Animal control officers say they received a tip of the neglect and went to check it out earlier this week. Officers say Fisher initially told them they were his dogs but later denied it. Officers say when the pair failed to take the dogs for help the decision was made to pick them up.
The canine officer says even he was surprised by what he saw.
“When the caller told me she believed it was a Doberman. When I saw the dog I couldn’t tell what breed it was because it was so underfed and malnourished. Like I said, it was to the point of a walking skeleton,” said Jackson County animal control officer Tony Wilbanks,
Both suspects have since been released on $300 bond.
