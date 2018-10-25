Huntsville doctor’s license suspended over conduct charges

“You have a right to your medical records. Your old physician should arrange to provide them to you or transfer them to the new physician of your choice. He or she may provide these at no cost or may charge a small processing fee. Your physician’s duty to you continues even after he or she is disciplined or otherwise prohibited from practicing. A suspended physician is obligated to follow all Board rules regarding the care of his patients, including the rules regarding the transfer of medical records and helping ensure their continuity of care. Failure to fulfill these obligations could lead to new charges being filed for patient abandonment. If your physician will not transfer your medical records, please contact the Board of Medical Examiners at 334-242-4116.”