Huntsville City Schools, Auburn team up for manufacturing program

“The students here today, the students are already using computer aided design to design components or parts. They have been printing them on polymer printers. And so now they’re beginning to get exposed to metal printers where they can print metal parts. So they’ve already been active. There’s a great group of instructors here, and students, and then our graduate students and our faculty, will partner with them to advance that even farther,” said Steve Taylor of Auburn’s College of Engineering.