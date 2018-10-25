Excessive force lawsuit filed against Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man has filed a federal lawsuit over his arrest from Oct. 23, 2016.
Hilton Germany and his mother, Jonnie Bey, name the city of Huntsville and multiple officers as defendants. Officers hall and Wooden are named but three others are not.
The lawsuit accuses the officers of making “false arrest and excessive physical force” against Germany. He claims they also violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.
On the day of the incident, Germany claims he called police to have his wife removed from the home because they were arguing. He says the responding officer said he could not remove her so Germany said he would leave instead.
The lawsuit alleges the officer continued questioning Germany but he did not respond and went inside, at which point the officer allegedly threatened to arrest him for disturbing the peace. Germany says he told the officer to leave to “avoid the stressful situation.”
Bey says she told the officer her son suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from his Army service.
The lawsuit claims officers shoved Bey down to get in the home, argued with Germany, then pepper sprayed him until he blacked out. He when he came to, an officer was on his back and choking him from behind, and other officers punched him in the back and ribs.
He alleges they told him they did this because they claimed he was reaching for a gun. Germany denies this.
He says they then dragged him out of the house. He alleges paramedics wanted to take him to the hospital but the officers refused.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The charges were eventually dismissed.
Germany alleges the arrest left him with a knot on his forehead, busted lips, a black eye, contusions and lacerations. Germany’s booking photo shows a black eye, although it is not confirmed if it was from the arrest.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.