Crime Stoppers: Fraudulent transactions made on lost credit card

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Fraudulent credit card use is the focus of this week’s Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.
The crime happened on Aug. 20. According to Huntsville police, the victim misplaced her card and someone began using it to purchase almost $800 in merchandise. The offender also deposited a $1,500 bogus check into the victim’s account and then withdrew the funds before the check could clear the bank.
Two male suspects were caught on surveillance video at Walmart after using the card.
Tips leading to an arrest can get you a reward of up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME or text your anonymous tips.
