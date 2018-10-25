Bridge built to alleviate flooding hazards in Elkmont neighborhood

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) - More than once a year, two Elkmont families have been stranded in their homes whenever it flooded. After working with the community, the Limestone County Commission has built a bridge to fix the problem.
The bottom of a hill would flood, leaving them with no option but to stay in their homes. But now Uncle Joe’s Crossing is open at Redus Hollow Road.
[READ MORE: Elkmont neighborhood sectioned off by floodwaters]
After years of flooding, the Martindale and Jenkins families don’t have to worry anymore.
“We just don’t have to worry anymore about EMS getting out here, not being able to go to work because there’s been times I did have to miss work,” said Gina Martindale.
The Martindale family has lived on this land for more than 70 years.
“There’s times where it’s worse than others, but it’s always been somewhat of an issue,” she said.
Earlier this year, it could have been a life-threatening issue.
“The Jenkins family, their son, had a fall where he actually punctured a lung and EMS had to come out. The only thing we could think of was if the waters had been up too high, EMS would not have been able to get up there.” she said,
After talking with WAFF 48 News in April and getting together with the county commissioner, the bridge is finally built.
However, the bridge wouldn't be possible without the Reed family.
"Without their cooperation in the community, donating the land, this wouldn’t of happened. It may have happened, but it would’ve shut down and cost a lot more money and it would shut down the old road, said Commissioner Stanley Hill.
The Reed family owned the land at the bottom of this hill for more than 50 years.
Hill named the bridge after Uncle Joe Reed, who was a well-known member of the community.
The Reed family says their uncle always wanted a bridge here and they’re happy to see it finally built.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.