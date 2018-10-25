Beware of used cars damaged by Hurricane Michael

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a less-than-reputable person who will try to take a car damaged in a hurricane or flood and try to pass it off as in better shape than it really is.
“This type of scam we see happen every time we have a major flood or a hurricane, as we had a couple weeks ago,” says David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
It’s a practice most people saw right after Hurricane Katrina. Flood-damaged cars being cleaned up a little and put up for sale by unscrupulous sellers.
“The fastest way to tell is to go to Carfax.com if you have the full VIN. You can purchase a number of Carfaxes, put the VIN in and it should tell you whether the title is salvaged or if it’s clean,” says Randy Harris with Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers.
You can find the VIN either on the front windshield or inside the driver’s side door. Experts say another easy way to tell is by using your nose.
“When you open the door, you can probably smell it. Now someone could have it shampooed, but it’s very hard to get rid of that moldy, mildew type of smell,” says Harris.
Sometimes there will also be moisture still in the headlights or taillights. Look for rust under the hood in hard-to-reach areas. Or, to be sure, take it a trusted mechanic. Just don’t get taken for a ride.
“The people selling the vehicles are absolute opportunists, they’re taking advantage of an opportunity, a misfortune that’s happened to other people,” says Smitherman.
If you’re already driving a car you think might have flood damage, get it looked at right away. If you let it go, it could affect the electrical wiring and - worst-case scenario - cause your car to catch fire.
