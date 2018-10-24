Rain showers moving in late Thursday

Temperatures will stay cool this evening with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday will be a fairly gloomy day with overcast skies and cool high temperatures near 60 degrees. The majority of the day will be dry until sunset when rain showers and embedded thunderstorms become more widespread through the evening and overnight hours. These widespread showers will linger into Friday morning’s commute with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered rain showers will follow through the day.
The weekend looks OK right now with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated rain showers are possible both days. Halloween looks great for trick-or-treaters with dry skies and temps in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.