NASA scientist takes picture of stunning rectangular iceberg

(RNN) – Folks are oohing and ahhing over a couple of striking rectangular icebergs NASA took pictures of in the Antarctic last week.
They’re known as tabular icebergs because of their shape.
Scientist Jeremy Harbeck spotted them during a flyover in Antarctica. One in particular caught his attention.
It’s so perfect it looks like a giant sheet cake.
“I thought it was pretty interesting; I often see icebergs with relatively straight edges, but I’ve not really seen one before with two corners at such right angles like this one had,” Harbeck said.
“I was actually more interested in capturing the A68 iceberg that we were about to fly over, but I thought this rectangular iceberg was visually interesting and fairly photogenic, so on a lark, I just took a couple photos.”
The A68 is a massive chunk of ice about the size of the state of Delaware that broke away from the Larson C ice shelf in July 2017.
Some people who saw it on social media questioned if it was real.
But glacier experts say it isn’t unusual to see straight lines and sharp angles on ice sheets. It just depends on the types of ice crystals involved.
The flight that captured the unique icebergs originated from Punta Arenas, Chile, as part of a five-week-long IceBridge deployment. The operation began Oct. 10 and is scheduled to end Nov. 18.
