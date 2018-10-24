Man claims jailer facilitated his assault while he was jailed in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall county man has worked out an early release from the county jail after he was seriously assaulted by two inmates.
The man claims that a jailer allowed it to happen and was later terminated for it.
“It’s worse that I’ve ever seen it,” said Marlon Reese who was released from the county jail on Monday.
For Marlon Reese the second the Marshall county jail has become a very dangerous place. Despite recent riots and jailers arrested for providing drugs to inmates, Reese says he first witnessed one jailer's enjoyment of inmate fights when he arrived two weeks ago.
“I was bringing something over there for the guard and he’s up in there and said, Hey, come watch this. There’s about to be a fight,” said Reese.
But on October 16th, Reese says he had been slapped by another inmate and when that inmate wanted to gain access to him he called out to the jailer.
“I told the officer I said, Hey man, don’t let them through. Don’t let them through. And he just let them come right by and followed me outside and that’s when they got me,” said Reece.
Reese says he received a broken jaw, nose, and eye socket along with hemorrhaging in his eye but wasn't taken for medical treatment until the next day....and when he asked about the jailer who let the inmates in to get to him.
“He was like that guard that done that to you is no longer employed here,” said Reece.
Marlon's father says he worked with his son's attorney to arrange for a plea agreement on all charges Monday.
“The judge when he heard this thing he said he needs to be released immediately from the Marshall County Jail,” said Marlon Reece, Marlon’s father.
But Reese says he's not alone when it comes to inmate assaults.
“All the time. Bad ones,” said Reece.
Or access to drugs.
“Yeah. Oh yeah. There’s been drugs. Everybody knows about it. Guards know about it,” said Reece.
Reese will need surgery but his father hopes something is done to make the place safer.
“I want to see this mess cleaned up before somebody gets killed,” said Reece, Marlon’s father.
We reached out to sheriff's officials to understand more of what occurred, but he was unavailable.
Another person who handles personnel was not available to confirm whether a jail officer was fired.
