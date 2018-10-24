Man arrested in Boaz home invasion

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - A man is facing charges after a home invasion in Boaz Tuesday night.
41-year-old Vincent Galimore of Sardis City is charged with felony second-degree burglary charges.
Boaz police say Galimore was apprehended at the corner of Mann Avenue and Walnut street shortly after the incident happened at a home on Mann.
Chief Josh Gaskin says the homeowner confronted Galimore in the kitchen after hearing what they thought was another family member coming home.
The homeowner asked Galimore what he was doing there and authorities say Galimore did not have a clear answer. When the homeowner called police, that’s when Galimore left the home on foot.
Police say it’s instances like this where people should be cautious.
“Yeah, I mean it’s just I think this right here serves as a good reminder for everyone regardless of whether you’re home or not to make sure your doors are locked. You never know who is out walking the streets and what their intentions might be,” said Gaskin.
Gaskin says they also found marijuana on the suspect. He was also charged with that and public intoxication. As of now a bond has not been set.
