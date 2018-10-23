Man accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers now facing second murder charge

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (Wmbf) - The man accused of shooting seven officers, leaving two dead, is now facing two murder charges.
On Tuesday, the Richland County Sheriff, Leon Lott, announced that the attempted murder charge on Frederick T. Hopkins has been upgraded to murder for the death of Investigator Farrah Turner.
Turner died on Monday as a result of her injuries sustained in the Oct. 3 mass shooting.
In total, seven officers were shot. Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway died the night of the shooting.
Sheriff Lott is asking the community to continue to lift Investigator Turner’s family and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in prayer during this difficult time.
