At least 2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Kroger

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Multiple victims have been reported following a shooting at the Kroger store in Jeffersontown.
The shooting was reported around 2:55 p.m. at 9080 Taylorsville Road at the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway.
MetroSafe says officers from Jeffersontown and Louisville Metro responded to the scene.
WAVE 3 News reporter David Mattingly reported at about 3:50 p.m. that the scene appears to be secure.
Multiple witnesses told Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.
The conditions of the wounded are not known.
No other information was immediately known.
