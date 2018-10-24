Cousins killed in Lauderdale County crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities responded to a crash in Lauderdale County on Tuesday.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that the victims were 30-year-old Shana Peters and 27-year-old Stephanie Cradic, both of Waterloo.
Officers were notified at 9:43 p.m. of the wreck, which occurred on County Road 15, 10 miles west of Florence.
The crash occurred when the vehicle was traveling south when it left the west side of the road, and began rolling over. Both Peters and Cradic were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims were also cousins.
Authorities also say that speed was a factor in the crash.
