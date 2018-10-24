Jumpstart Read for the Record – 10th annual in Madison County, AL

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Local governments across Madison County are declaring JUMPSTART READ FOR THE RECORD DAY in Madison County for the 10th year in a row.
This year’s event, sponsored by United Way of Madison County, gives parents, guardians, and caregivers with children ages 3 to 8 years a chance to share a fun story, Maybe Something Beautiful by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, (and to raise awareness of the importance of reading and education).
A national partner with the Jumpstart organization and the first United Way in the U.S. to host a community-wide event, our local United Way continues to grow this advocacy and service effort.
This annual event gives United Way special opportunity to draw attention to the work they do with partner agencies and initiatives in this community year round.
“Our local community has made it clear they want our young children to grow to reach their potential, and be prepared for tomorrow’s workforce and we know that starts with early learning, United Way has made quality education and healthy lifestyles for every child a priority”, shared United Way CEO Clay Vandiver.
United Way’s Community Impact Director, Cathy Miller adds, “This one big day helps us draw attention to an essential part of education. We bring the entire community together to participate while emphasizing the important role each of us plays in the future generation’s literacy and success.”
Children and their families may participate in public reads at the
- Big Spring Park East with ARTS Huntsville on Thursday, October 25 at 10:00am, 1:00pm, and 4:00 pm with special Spirited Bunnies public art exhibit
- Early Works Children’s Museum on Thursday, October 25 (as part of their regular programming – contact for specific times)
- Green Street Marketplace at Nativity (October 25 in the late afternoon/early evening)
- Huntsville/Madison County Public Libraries at their 15 weekly preschool story times
- Huntsville Botanical Gardens as part of Bootanica on Saturday, October 27
- Learning Express Toy Store on October 25 at 10:30am
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center on October 25 (as part of their regular programming – contact for specific times)
The Junior League of Huntsville joins United Way as key book sponsor, providing a book for all public reads and participating sites. Huntsville City Schools School Readiness Department also purchased copies of the selected title to assure that all 1,025 of their pre-k aged children were involved. Several businesses and community organizations including the Adtran, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Rotary Club of Greater Huntsville, Rotary Club of Madison, and the South Huntsville Optimist Club have also adopted schools and are volunteering as United Way Guest Readers.
“The goal for this year’s record-breaking day is 3,500 children and adults hearing the same story on the same day,” says United Way’s CEO Clay Vandiver. “At the heart of this initiative, however, is something much bigger – advocating year round for every child in Madison County to reach his or her potential, to love learning, and to be successful, compassionate and contributing members of our local community.”
To volunteer, visit http://www.thevolunteercentermc.org/aem/general/event/?doc_id=5234 . Learn more about United Way’s collaborative work and how it convenes the community and changes lives, at http://uwmadisoncounty.org .
