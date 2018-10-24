Dry with increasing clouds Wednesday; Rain returns Thursday evening

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! It is another cooler than normal start to the day out there today. Once again you will need that jacket as you walk out the door to head out to work.
Should be a mild afternoon out there today with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s. It will start off mostly sunny this morning but as we go throughout the day we will see clouds start to increase and that will continue into Thursday.
Today should be dry but rain will move in late tomorrow and into early Friday morning. All of this rain will be due to the remnants of Hurricane Willa.
It’ll be much cooler Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with those rain chances keeping things into the low 60s, possibly even the upper 50s, all three days.
Another cold front does look to come through later this weekend which will bring another round of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday and also drive down temperatures even further to start early next week.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.