Attorney General Steve Marshall Urges Alabamians to Participate in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, October 27

“Prescription Drug Take-Back is a valuable public service that protects our children, our homes and our environment,” said Attorney General Marshall. “As a long-time prosecutor, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to use or sell. On Saturday, October 27, please take the opportunity to remove these hazards by bringing prescription drugs that are out-of-date or no longer needed to collection sites for their safe and proper disposal.”