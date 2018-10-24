Alabama Athletics’ Clear Bag Policy Extended to All Ticketed Events

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Alabama Athletics’ clear bag policy, which has been used at Bryant-Denny Stadium since the 2016 season, will now be implemented at all home ticketed sporting events, beginning with the men’s basketball regular season opener on November 6.
In addition to football and men’s basketball, the clear bag policy will be in effect at women’s basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball during the 2018-19 season. Volleyball will begin to use the clear bag policy in 2019.
Fans are strongly encouraged to not bring any unauthorized types of bags to ticketed Alabama sporting events.
The following styles and sizes of bags, packages or containers will be allowed into venues:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". You can check with your local Alabama retail stores for officially licensed Alabama clear bag products and go to RollTide.com/allclear for updates.
- All clear bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" are permissible (backpacks, drawstring bags, fanny packs, etc.).
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar).
- Small "clutch" purses, no larger than 4 1/2" x 6 1/2", with or without a handle or strap can be taken, in addition to the approved clear plastic bags.
- Spectators also will be able to carry other items allowed in such as binoculars and cameras but their cases will not be allowed.
- Working personnel, including accredited news media, will continue to enter through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections of the same manner as in the past.
For more information on Alabama Athletics’ Clear Bag Policy, visit RollTide.com/allclear.
