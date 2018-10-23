14-year-old charged in Sunday Hoover murder

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - A 14-year-old Alabaster teenager has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 23-year-old man in Hoover on Sunday afternoon.
The unidentified male teenager was taken into custody and will be taken to Jefferson County Family Court.
The homicide happened at The Park at Hoover complex in the 2300 block of Rime Village Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Darryl Lavon Seay.
Police received the call of a shooting and when they arrived, they found Seay in the parking lot suffering a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to UAB Hospital.
Police say the shooting happened during a drug transaction.
